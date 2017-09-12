Mountain lions spotted not far from Sabino Canyon tram road - Tucson News Now

Mountain lions spotted not far from Sabino Canyon tram road

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Three mountain lions were captured on camera in Sabino Canyon. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department) Three mountain lions were captured on camera in Sabino Canyon. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Three mountain lions were caught on camera strolling through the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in August.

The camera spotted the mother and her two yearlings in a wash near Rattlesnake Trail, which is roughly a quarter of a mile from the road that trams travel every hour from the entrance to the canyon.

Arizona Game and Fish officials have received previous reports of mountain lions in the area and have experienced more reports in recent months for mountain lions in residential areas.

Spokesman Mark Hart said that capturing lions on video so close to the more heavily-traveled tram road is rare.

Reporter Craig Reck is talking to hikers and tram drivers about their experiences in Sabino Canyon and any close calls with wildlife. Follow him on Twitter for updates @CraigReckNews

