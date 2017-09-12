THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Tuition Funding

A crash involving a bicyclist had closed down eastbound Miracle Mile from Fairview to Flowing Wells, the area has since reopened.
Arizona has struggled with education funding for years, and changing that is going to require an attitude adjustment by our lawmakers -- not a court ruling.
The Tucson Unified School District has voted 4 to 1 to approve the contract for new superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.
Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
