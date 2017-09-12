THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Tuition Funding

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich, is suing the state Board of Regents, which among other things, sets tuition for the University of Arizona as well as Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.



A key issue is a clause in the state constitution that says tuition should be "as close to free as possible."

However, the Regents say they've had no choice but to raise tuition several times over the years because of state budget cuts. They also say the Attorney General hasn't offered solutions.

If there's any solution, it needs to start with the legislature, NOT the courts.

Arizona has struggled with education funding for years, and changing that is going to require an attitude adjustment by our lawmakers -- not a court ruling.

