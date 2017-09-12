Fast Park hosting 10th annual canned food drive - Tucson News Now

Fast Park hosting 10th annual canned food drive

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook/Fast Park) (Source: Facebook/Fast Park)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fast Park, a local off-site airport parking company is hosting its 10th canned food drive and they are asking the public to help. 

The event is helping kick off Hunger Action Awareness Month, the company will be collecting non-perishable items from now until Oct. 6.  

“We’re proud to say we’ve donated more than 415,000 meals to the communities where we live thanks to the generosity of our customers,” said Melanie Chavez, executive vice president of construction and branding, in a recent news release. “We know these food banks are vital to each community and we are honored to make a bigger impact by helping to feed more local families.”

Donations can be dropped off at 6970 S. Tucson Boulevard, near Tucson International Airport. According to the news release there will be bins outside the building.  All items donated here, stay here, they will be taken to the Community Food Bank. 

According to Fast Park, for every pound of items donated, the company will match it with a $1 donation.  

Since the annual drive began in 2008, Fast Park has collected more than 60,000 pounds and donated more than $60,000 to support hungry families. 

