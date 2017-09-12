Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. holding car seat safety check - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. holding car seat safety check

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Past car seat safety check event. (Source: City of Tucson) Past car seat safety check event. (Source: City of Tucson)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Wondering if your car seat is installed correctly?  This event, held by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Safe Kids Pima County and the Tucson Police Department can help. 

The group is holding a free car seat check at the O'Rielly Chevrolet at 6160 East Broadway Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Participants will learn about proper car seat installation and usage from trained deputies, officers, and community partners. 

Car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old. Making sure a car seat is properly installed is the first step in keeping kids safe.

Funding for this event was made available through grants awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:49:28 GMT
    Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:44:23 GMT
    Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

  • BREAKING

    For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:36:30 GMT
    Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    •   
Powered by Frankly