Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. holding car seat safety check

Wondering if your car seat is installed correctly? This event, held by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Safe Kids Pima County and the Tucson Police Department can help.

The group is holding a free car seat check at the O'Rielly Chevrolet at 6160 East Broadway Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will learn about proper car seat installation and usage from trained deputies, officers, and community partners.

Car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old. Making sure a car seat is properly installed is the first step in keeping kids safe.

Funding for this event was made available through grants awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.