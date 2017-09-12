Dog viewing suspended in Sierra Vista shelter to contain "kennel cough"

For the next two weeks residents in the Sierra Vista area will not be able to walk or view dogs available for adoption, to ensure several cases of kennel cough are contained to the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center.

“While this disease is typically no more serious than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and make them available for potential adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and would like to remind the public that cats and other small pets are still available for viewing and adoption.”

Kennel cough is the common name of a highly contagious respiratory disease affecting dogs. With proper care and treatment, symptoms typically remain mild and infected dogs are no longer contagious after about 10 days.

Dogs that are showing symptoms will be quarantined and treated, while staff observes the rest of the population for signs of infection and ensures all kennels are disinfected daily. Staff followed this same procedure in response to cases of kennel cough in 2013 and the shelter was able to resume normal operations within 10 days.

According to the release, pending adoptions will be completed but all new dog adoptions will be put on hold.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is also running a less-adoptable pet adoption special now through Sept. 30.

Dogs and cats of certain breeds, colors, ages, and circumstances are available for adoption at a $25 discount. That’s just $50 for qualifying dogs and $25 for eligible cats.

The adoption fees include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City pet license, and a microchip implant.

For more information, contact the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at (520) 458-4151.

