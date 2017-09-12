Dog viewing suspended in Sierra Vista shelter to contain "kennel cough"

“While this disease is typically no more serious than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and make them available for potential adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release.
“Thanks to PetSmart Charities’ continued support, we’re able to host adoption events, like this one, which really shine a spotlight on pets in need,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent news release. “Our ability to place pets into loving homes depends heavily on the support we receive from our community and our rescue partners.”
They're an unlikely pair, but they're bonded besties, and they're looking for a new home, together. Meet "Lenny and Squiggy."
PACC pets touch the lives of their families in profound ways, and this is our community’s chance to share their stories and help even more pets in need at our shelter,” said Karen Hollish, PACC director of development and marketing.
Mark and Bonny from Pima Animal Care Center visited the KOLD News 13 crew at noon with two pooches that are looking for their 'fur'ever families - Max and Golf.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
