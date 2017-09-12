For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and both incidents are being investigating as homicides.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Daniel J. Acosta was found unresponsive in his housing unit Monday, Sept. 11 and investigators believe foul play was involved in his death.

Acosta was sentenced to 19 years in 2013 after being convicted of kidnapping in Maricopa County.

The 26-year-old Acosta was assigned to the Cimarron Unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson.

Last week, Joseph S. Zawacki was found dead on a recreation field of the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson's Rincon Unit.

The 46-year-old Zawacki was serving a 13-year sentence for forgery and armed robbery out of Maricopa County.

