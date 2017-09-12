PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.
Three men were found hidden under the floorboards of a van, while two more were found in a separate car at an I-19 immigration checkpoint over the weekend, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
