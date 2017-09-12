PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves - Tucson News Now

PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Male suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Male suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Male suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Male suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Burglary detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating, identifying two suspects in two separate August burglary incidents. 

According to PCSD, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10. Deputies learned that vehicles and the garage had been broken into and various items, including a bike were stolen.  

Video surveillance provided by the homeowner showed a female suspect getting into the vehicles around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10.  

Further viewing of the surveillance showed a male suspect had attempted to break into one of the vehicles around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2.  According to PCSD the male was scared away by the car alarm and nothing was taken. 

The female suspect in the Aug. 10 incident is described as white, in her 20s or 30s with long hair and a tattoo covering her upper left arm. She was seen carrying a satchel on the night of the burglary. 

The male suspect from the Aug. 2 incident is described as white, in his 20s or 30s with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a backward baseball hat, t-shirt, and carrying a backpack.  

Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked to call 911, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can do so by text, phone, or by going to http://88crime.org/.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:49:28 GMT
    Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:44:23 GMT
    Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

  • BREAKING

    For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:36:30 GMT
    Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    •   
Powered by Frankly