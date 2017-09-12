PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

Burglary detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating, identifying two suspects in two separate August burglary incidents.

According to PCSD, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10. Deputies learned that vehicles and the garage had been broken into and various items, including a bike were stolen.

Video surveillance provided by the homeowner showed a female suspect getting into the vehicles around 2 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Further viewing of the surveillance showed a male suspect had attempted to break into one of the vehicles around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2. According to PCSD the male was scared away by the car alarm and nothing was taken.

The female suspect in the Aug. 10 incident is described as white, in her 20s or 30s with long hair and a tattoo covering her upper left arm. She was seen carrying a satchel on the night of the burglary.

The male suspect from the Aug. 2 incident is described as white, in his 20s or 30s with a skinny build. He was seen wearing a backward baseball hat, t-shirt, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about these two suspects is asked to call 911, anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can do so by text, phone, or by going to http://88crime.org/.

