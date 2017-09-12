Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints - Tucson News Now

Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One of the vehicles seized in a human smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) One of the vehicles seized in a human smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

Agents from the Tucson Sector, assigned to the Tucson and Willcox stations stopped two separate smuggling attempts over the weekend. 

The first happened at a checkpoint on Highway 86 near Three Points, southwest of Tucson.

According to BP agents they stopped the driver of a 2006 Nissan Maxima for a secondary inspection on Saturday, Sept. 9.  A CBP canine alerted agents to an odor it was trained to detect in the vehicle's trunk.  When agents opened the trunk they found two men from Guatemala.  

On Sunday, Sept. 10, BP agents with the Willcox station working the immigration checkpoint on Highway 90 near Huachuca City arrested a 49-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. Agents found three men from Mexico were hiding in the trunk of the Ford Taurus the couple had been driving.  

According to the CBP release, the three men, aged 18, 34 and 38 were illegally present in the U.S.  

The three suspects in the smuggling attempts were arrested and their vehicles seized, while the undocumented men were processed for immigration violations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints

    Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-09-13 01:01:42 GMT
    One of the vehicles seized in a human smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)One of the vehicles seized in a human smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.  

    Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.  

  • PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:49:28 GMT
    Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Pinal Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary, assault suspect

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:44:23 GMT
    Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)Surveillance shot of the suspect in burglary, assault in San Manuel. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly