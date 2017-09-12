Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints

One of the vehicles seized in a human smuggling attempt. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents from the Tucson Sector, assigned to the Tucson and Willcox stations stopped two separate smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first happened at a checkpoint on Highway 86 near Three Points, southwest of Tucson.

According to BP agents they stopped the driver of a 2006 Nissan Maxima for a secondary inspection on Saturday, Sept. 9. A CBP canine alerted agents to an odor it was trained to detect in the vehicle's trunk. When agents opened the trunk they found two men from Guatemala.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, BP agents with the Willcox station working the immigration checkpoint on Highway 90 near Huachuca City arrested a 49-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman. Agents found three men from Mexico were hiding in the trunk of the Ford Taurus the couple had been driving.

According to the CBP release, the three men, aged 18, 34 and 38 were illegally present in the U.S.

The three suspects in the smuggling attempts were arrested and their vehicles seized, while the undocumented men were processed for immigration violations.

