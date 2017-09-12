Two more human smuggling attempts stopped at BP checkpoints

Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
Robert Peters caught the suspect stealing his radio and a baseball cap from his unlocked car early Saturday morning in Corona de Tucson.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
Undercover officers in Sulphur have arrested seven men for prostitution solicitation after receiving complaints, according to the Sulphur Police Department. Using backpage.com, officers began investigating these complaints,said SPD spokesperson, Mel Estess. While undercover, officers identified individuals seeking to pay for a prostitute and even learned that some individuals wanted to exchange illegal drugs for prostitution. The officers met with these individuals, r...
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.
