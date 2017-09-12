TUSD approves contract for new superintendent - Tucson News Now

TUSD approves contract for new superintendent

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Unified School District has voted 4 to 1 to approve the contract for new superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.  

The governing board continues tonight. 

Evan Schreiber is at the meeting, you can follow him on Twitter @SchreiberEvan for the latest. 

