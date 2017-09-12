Information on funeral services for Rural Metro Capt. Ferguson - Tucson News Now

Information on funeral services for Rural Metro Capt. Ferguson

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Rural Metro Fire Department) (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The funeral services for Captain Scott Ferguson will be Wednesday, Sept. 13.  

A procession will leave South Lawn Cemetery at 8 a.m. and arrive at Calvary Chapel, located at 8711 E Speedway Boulevard.  

The procession will travel eastbound on Valencia Road to Kolb Road, then head northbound to Speedway.

There will be a lane restriction for westbound Speedway for the right lane only (closed) between Camino Seco and Ave Ricardo Small, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.  

The funeral service will be held at Calvary Chapel beginning at 10 a.m.

    •   
