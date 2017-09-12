UPDATE: Miracle Mile eastbound back open

A crash involving a bicyclist has closed down eastbound Miracle Mile from Fairview to Flowing Wells, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Don't worry if you missed the previous car seat safety class, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is hosting another class Wednesday, Sept. 13.
According to Tucson police, 26-year-old Michael Herrera, the sole occupant in the car, died at the scene.
Drivers who use southbound Interstate 19 should plan on restrictions for the next three days, according to a release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, to repair the shoulder near San Xavier Road.
Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.
A Hattiesburg man is behind bars facing a felony child abuse charge after a Monday incident in the Hub City. London Wright, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of felonious abuse or battery of a child.
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.
Paragould police hope an autopsy will reveal what caused a seemingly healthy teenager to suddenly die.
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.
