UPDATE: Miracle Mile eastbound back open

Eastbound Miracle Mile has reopened, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department.

Miracle Mile has reopened. pic.twitter.com/djKPFWhl5y — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) September 13, 2017

A crash involving a bicyclist had closed the eastbound side of Miracle Mile from Fairview to Flowing Wells down.

The bicyclist has life threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Sgt. Dugan.

No further details have been released.

TRAFFIC ALERT ??: Eastbound Miracle Mile is shut down from Fairview to Flowing Wells due to a life threatening bicycle/vehicle collision. pic.twitter.com/shsTf6v2O2 — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) September 13, 2017

