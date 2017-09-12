UPDATE: Miracle Mile eastbound back open - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Miracle Mile eastbound back open

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Eastbound Miracle Mile has reopened, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with the Tucson Police Department. 

A crash involving a bicyclist had closed the eastbound side of Miracle Mile from Fairview to Flowing Wells down.  

The bicyclist has life threatening injuries, according to a tweet from Sgt. Dugan.  

No further details have been released. 

