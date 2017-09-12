Serial laundry looter caught on camera

The Owner of U Wash Laundry, thought he was protecting himself by installing several surveillance cameras inside his store, but even with the cameras rolling, he said the criminal has now come back to steal from him three separate times (over the past three months).
The Owner of U Wash Laundry, thought he was protecting himself by installing several surveillance cameras inside his store, but even with the cameras rolling, he said the criminal has now come back to steal from him three separate times (over the past three months).
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that a second burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of San Carlos Street in San Manuel for a burglary in progress call.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.