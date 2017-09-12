Serial laundry looter caught on camera

A bold thief is stealing from laundromats around Tucson, and it’s all caught on camera.

The Owner of U Wash Laundry, thought he was protecting himself by installing several surveillance cameras inside his store, but even with the cameras rolling, he said the criminal has now come back to steal from him three separate times (over the past three months).

“It’s theft. It’s burglary.” Owner of U Wash Laundry, Jeme Jordan said.

A brazen burglar is seen on the surveillance video pulling out a screwdriver. On the video you can see the man pry open the coin boxes at the U Wash Laundromat on 4th and Broadway. The crime happened on Sunday at 6 p.m.

“His MO is usually to hit the dryers here in the back because he’s somewhat concealed,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the man is not only stealing, he’s also causing significant damage to the machines.

“He damaged the credit card reader. He damaged the face plate, it's up to $2,000 worth of damage,” Jordan said.

That’s a big blow to a small business owner like Jordan who relies heavily on this income to provide for his family.

"You feel frustration and anger, because you put your life into these businesses to try and keep them running,” Jordan said.

Jordan posted pictures of the laundry looter at the front of his store, in hopes of someone recognizing him, but in the surveillance video – you can actually see the man rip down the poster before walking in to allegedly steal from Jordan for a third time.

And across town, the owner of the Super Cleaners and Laundromat on Ina said he was also burglarized by the same man. The CPEC Corporation works to repair the machines and compared the surveillance video.

“He hit both sites multiple times so we sent out a notice to our customers, laundry owners, informing them to watch out for this guy,” CPEC Corporation Vice President, Greg Svancara said.

Jordan fears if this man is not caught he’ll continue to come back and may put his customer’s in danger.

“It’s very important that we get this person off the street and in prison where he belongs,” Jordan said.

If you recognize the man or have any information, call Tucson Police at 520-791-4444.

