TUSD board holds off on Mexican-American Studies vote

Even TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo felt it was too early for action. It's why, when asked why then would the board put the item on the agenda, he said it's a conversation starter.
"But when you meet people who are also in this club you have this instant connection. We understand each other's stories and journeys. And to have somebody who gets it is everything."
The Owner of U Wash Laundry, thought he was protecting himself by installing several surveillance cameras inside his store, but even with the cameras rolling, he said the criminal has now come back to steal from him three separate times (over the past three months).
A crash involving a bicyclist had closed down eastbound Miracle Mile from Fairview to Flowing Wells, the area has since reopened.
Arizona has struggled with education funding for years, and changing that is going to require an attitude adjustment by our lawmakers -- not a court ruling.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.
