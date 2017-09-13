Open house for proposed Oro Valley tax increase - Tucson News Now

Open house for proposed Oro Valley tax increase

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Oro Valley residents have a chance to learn more about a proposed property tax increase to pay for the Naranja Park expansion.

Oro Valley Town Hall will hold an open house discussing Prop 454 on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.

The proposition aims to raise property taxes to pay for a $17 million partial build out of Naranja Park.

The town approved the park master plan in 2015.

The $40 million project includes things such as a splash pad, a dog park, four baseball fields and eight multi-sports fields.

Two of the multi-sports fields have already been developed. The rest will be built when the money becomes available.

But some residents feel like that renovations are taking too long, and that is why Prop 454 will be on the November ballot.

You can learn more about the bond here.

