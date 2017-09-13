TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
TOP STORIES
At Tuesday night's TUSD meeting, the board decided to postpone the vote on bringing back Mexican-American Studies.
In 2010, the state of Arizona decided that the Mexican-American Studies curriculum should be banned. The law instituted a $15 million fine if the district did not shut it down.
Kristel Ann Foster and Adelita Grijalva were the two board members who pushed to get the item on the agenda, but it was Fisher who then made a motion to "hold off the vote until the remedy comes forward."
Three things will likely need to happen before the TUSD Board takes a vote. The court will hear oral arguments to decide how to move forward, they'll issue that decision, and then they will wait to see if there's an appeal.
Dozens of people gathered on the front lawn of Banner University Medical Center Tuesday night for an annual vigil organized the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona.
Among them was Owen and his mother, Reness Nasca-Vaughan. Owen was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer of the immune system at just six weeks old. He finished treatment in May and is now waiting for a six month check up.
"Any ideas that I had about what motherhood would be like have been completely altered and that's probably for the best," she said.
The annual event brings together families and creates a sense of community for those fighting the same battle. Whether it's a child going through treatment, or losing one.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and both incidents are being investigating as homicides.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Daniel J. Acosta was found unresponsive in his housing unit Monday, Sept. 11 and investigators believe foul play was involved in his death.
Last week, Joseph S. Zawacki was found dead on a recreation field of the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson's Rincon Unit.
HAPPENING TODAY
Oro Valley residents will have a chance to learn more about the a property tax increase to pay for the Naranja Park expansion.
There will be an open house Wednesday night about Prop 454 at Oro Valley Town Hall from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
WEATHER
A construction project on Cortaro Farms Road is expected to create even more headaches for drivers in an area already seeing heavy traffic due to Project Ina.
Oro Valley residents have a chance to learn more about a proposed property tax increase to pay for the Naranja Park expansion. Oro Valley Town Hall will hold an open house discussing Prop 454 on Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Even TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo felt it was too early for action. It's why, when asked why then would the board put the item on the agenda, he said it's a conversation starter.
"But when you meet people who are also in this club you have this instant connection. We understand each other's stories and journeys. And to have somebody who gets it is everything."
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
The suspect is charged with aggravated murder.
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.
A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
