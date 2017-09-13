TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. TUSD board holds off on Mexican-American Studies vote

At Tuesday night's TUSD meeting, the board decided to postpone the vote on bringing back Mexican-American Studies.

In 2010, the state of Arizona decided that the Mexican-American Studies curriculum should be banned. The law instituted a $15 million fine if the district did not shut it down.

Kristel Ann Foster and Adelita Grijalva were the two board members who pushed to get the item on the agenda, but it was Fisher who then made a motion to "hold off the vote until the remedy comes forward."

Three things will likely need to happen before the TUSD Board takes a vote. The court will hear oral arguments to decide how to move forward, they'll issue that decision, and then they will wait to see if there's an appeal.

2. Annual vigil remembers and honors children with cancer

Dozens of people gathered on the front lawn of Banner University Medical Center Tuesday night for an annual vigil organized the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona.

Among them was Owen and his mother, Reness Nasca-Vaughan. Owen was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer of the immune system at just six weeks old. He finished treatment in May and is now waiting for a six month check up.

"Any ideas that I had about what motherhood would be like have been completely altered and that's probably for the best," she said.

The annual event brings together families and creates a sense of community for those fighting the same battle. Whether it's a child going through treatment, or losing one.

3. For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and both incidents are being investigating as homicides.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Daniel J. Acosta was found unresponsive in his housing unit Monday, Sept. 11 and investigators believe foul play was involved in his death.

Last week, Joseph S. Zawacki was found dead on a recreation field of the Arizona State Prison Complex-Tucson's Rincon Unit.

HAPPENING TODAY

Oro Valley residents will have a chance to learn more about the a property tax increase to pay for the Naranja Park expansion.

There will be an open house Wednesday night about Prop 454 at Oro Valley Town Hall from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Kira Miner says we'll have a sunny morning, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon.

A few mountain storms possible. Otherwise a warm afternoon above 100 degrees.

Our record high is 107 degrees.

