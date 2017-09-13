Pete Domenici, former NM senator, has died, law firm confirms

Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction
Federal emergency officials are estimating 25 percent of the homes in the Florida Keys were destroyed by Hurricane Irma
President Donald Trump is meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak at the White House
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on Irma
Though no longer a hurricane, Irma a still-dangerous tropical storm on the march across the Southeast
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
