Five-star recruit Bol Bol to make official visit to Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Cover photo courtesy: AP)
TUCSON, AZ

Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to Arizona in October.

According to Scout.com, Bol also plans on visiting visit Kentucky, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

The 7-foot-2, 225-pound power forward is in the top 5 of nearly all the rankings for the class of 2018.

Bol is playing at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA.

He averaged 16.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks as a junior during the 2016-17 season.

Bol will visit the UA campus Oct. 28.

At 7-7, Manute Bol is the tallest NBA player in history, along with Gheorghe Muréan.

Manute Bol played for the Bullets, Warriors, 76ers and Heat and is considered one of the best shot blockers in history.

If the younger Bol selects UA, he would suit up with another player with a famous father.

Junior Shareef O'Neal, son of legend Shaquille O'Neal, committed to the Wildcats in April.

