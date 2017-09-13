Five-star recruit Bol Bol to make official visit to Arizona

Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Arizona beats the Red Raiders to go 1-1 in the Wildcat Classic.
Arizona beats the Red Raiders to go 1-1 in the Wildcat Classic.
Arizona struggled on offense and lose their first game of the season.
Arizona struggled on offense and lose their first game of the season.
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Houston Cougars in their second game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Houston Cougars in their second game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
Even TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo felt it was too early for action. It's why, when asked why then would the board put the item on the agenda, he said it's a conversation starter.
Even TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo felt it was too early for action. It's why, when asked why then would the board put the item on the agenda, he said it's a conversation starter.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
“While this disease is typically no more serious than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and make them available for potential adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release.
“While this disease is typically no more serious than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and make them available for potential adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.