Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson gi - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections) Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)
Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Vicki Lynne Hoskinson (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An appeal has again been denied for the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a young Tucson girl more than 30 years ago.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently rejected four arguments by Frank Jarvis Atwood. Read the decision HERE.

Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.

The 60-year-old Atwood was found guilty of kidnapping and killing 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in September 1984.

Months before Vicki's death, Atwood had been released from a California prison for kidnapping and molesting a young boy there.

According to investigators, Vicki was riding her pink bike to mail a birthday card to her aunt when she was abducted by Atwood.

Atwood killed the young girl and dumped her body in a desert area off Ina Road, authorities said.

Atwood fled to Texas, but was arrested days later.

He was initially was charged with kidnapping. The murder charge was added in 1985 when Vicki's remains were found by a hiker.

Investigators said they were able to connect Atwood to the disappearance after they discovered pink paint from her bike on the car Atwood was driving. They also said they found nickle plating from Atwood's car on Vicki's bike.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

    Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:48:37 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:55:04 GMT
    Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

    Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.

    Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.

  • PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    PCSD: House near Catalina targeted twice by thieves

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:55 AM EDT2017-09-13 15:55:46 GMT
    Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Female suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

    According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before. 

  • For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    For second straight week, inmate dies at prison in Tucson

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-09-13 15:51:55 GMT
    Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)Daniel J. Acosta (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.

    •   
Powered by Frankly