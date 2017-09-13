Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
The Owner of U Wash Laundry, thought he was protecting himself by installing several surveillance cameras inside his store, but even with the cameras rolling, he said the criminal has now come back to steal from him three separate times (over the past three months).
Three people have been arrested and are facing charges in relation to human smuggling, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.
Florida resident Greg Darby designed the floating tiki hut and recently started a business building and selling them called "Cruisin' Tikis."
