Tuesday's Tail: Beau and Bear

This week's Tuesday's Tails are "Beau" and "Bear."

Beau is a 2-year-old poodle mix. This handsome boy is great with people but can be a bit shy around other dogs. He's a sweetheart who would make a great addition to any home. Beau's adoption fee is only $30 (plus $18 licensing fee) and he will come neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Bear is a 4-year-old Mastiff mix who's quite the gentle giant. Bear should get along with larger dogs and children. He loves to lounge around most of the day, so he's a little overweight and needs to shed a few pounds with his new family.

Bear's adoption fee is also only $30 (plus $18 licensing fee) and he will come neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you'd like to meet Beau or Bear, visit Pima Animal Care Center at 4000 N. Silverbell Road or call 520-724-5900.

