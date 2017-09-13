Pet Pals: Meet Trey - Tucson News Now

Pet Pals: Meet Trey

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Pet Pal is "Trey."

This adorable, 3-year-old pit bull mix really needs his forever family.

He came to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray, so they don't have too much information about his history.

He's house trained, loves to play with toys and prefers a home without stairs.

If you'd like to learn more about Trey, call HSSAZ at 520-327-6088 or visit https://hssaz.org/.

HSSAZ will also hold a Costume Creation Party at one of their thrift store locations this weekend.

Head down to the Best in Show Thrift Boutique at 408 N. Fourth Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up around 6 p.m. 

