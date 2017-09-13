TUSD wants substitute teachers to know their rights

Substitute teachers with Tucson Unified School District need to know their rights when it comes to their contact.

District board members reviewed the Long-Term Substitute Contact Rights as it stands right now at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Board Member Mark Stegeman brought up the issue during the meeting.

Stegeman says a lot of substitute teachers don’t necessarily know what they are entitled to in their contract if they teach for long periods of time.

He told Tucson News Now that if substitute teachers teach longer the 20 days in a row they are entitled to be on a teacher’s contact. That contract would offer more pay and health benefits.

Last year, the board voted to pay sub teachers $100 per day. If teachers worked 20 days in a row, their daily pay bumps up to $125 dollars.

No action happened at Tuesday night’s board meeting about this issue. Moreover, it was just an explanation of a rule that needs to be enforced and staff need to let teachers know about.

