Sun Corridor sends saguaro to Seattle in bid to prick Amazon's interest

Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle.

The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.

Amazon announced on Thursday Sept. 7, that it's looking for a second home with plenty of space for growth.

The company said it could hire as many as 50,000 new employees over the next 10 to 15 years.

[READ MORE: Amazon hunting for 2nd home, cities start lining up to apply]

Sun Corridor Inc., the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Rio Nuevo and Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild all believe Tucson is the perfect place.

"We wanted to make sure Mr. Bezos and his team notice us and send a message of 'we have room for you to grow here for the long term.' Nothing signifies that better than a saguaro," said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. "We'll work with Governor (Doug) Ducey and the Arizona Commerce Authority closely to submit a strong case."

The saguaro is not an endangered species, but is one of many plants in Arizona protected by the Native Plant Protection Act. According to the National Park Service, people wishing to remove a saguaro need permission from the landowner where the saguaro is growing and a permit from the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.