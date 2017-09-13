RECALL ALERT: Target says Room Essentials pose tip-over, entrapment hazard

The recalled dressers were sold by Target at stores nationwide and in Canada and on Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Target is responding to reports of dressers tipping or collapsing by recalling the Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to a wall. There have been 12 incidents reported of tipping or collapsing. No injuries have been reported, but dressers have fallen on two 3-year-old children, according to the CPSC.

This recall involves Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers sold in three colors. The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches tall by 31 1/2 inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep. Look for model numbers 249-05-0103 (black), 249-05-0106 (espresso), or 249-05-0109 (maple) printed on the product’s packaging.

They were sold by Target at stores nationwide and in Canada and on Target.com from January 2013 through April 2016.

If you have one of these dressers and it is not properly anchored, you are advised to stop using it and move it to an area where children cannot access it. You can return the dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

More information is available at the CPSC web site.

