New PACC facility 70 percent complete

Good news for the Pima Animal Care Center, as they near 70 percent completion on their new shelter. Known as Phase 1, when completed, the building will be 60,000 square feet, nearly double the size of their current shelter.

“This new facility is going to be a game changer for PACC,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC Director, in a recent news release. “The community support and anticipation around the construction has been incredible. The new PACC was designed with the care of the pets in mind and we can’t wait to open the doors to Phase I in December.”

Sundt contractors have completed most of the exterior work for Phase 1, as of Sept. 12. This includes the framing, outer shell, and a majority of the roofing. The entry drive and parking areas are next on the list for completion. Inside the shelter construction is continuing, with walls for the various sections going up, including a new clinic and dog housing areas.

93 percent of the new building will be allocated to functions that directly house or support the housing, care, and adoption of pets at PACC, according to the release.



The shelter will have all the necessary features to ensure it meets modern day standards recommended for animal care facilities across the country. Features will include separation of species throughout the facility, adequately sized housing areas for dogs and cats, and improved natural light and ventilation in pet housing areas. In addition, the shelter will have 10 meet-and-greet areas where people can interact with pets and nine play yards for pets to unwind, among other exciting new features.

The new facility will also have an expanded veterinary clinic, indoor and outdoor dog housing, cat group housing areas, and other design features to safeguard the health of pets during their stay at PACC, from admission to adoption.

The elements incorporated into the design of PACC’s new shelter resulted from input received from two animal shelter design consultants, Animal Arts Design and UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program, led by the local design firm Line and Space.

To stay updated with the latest project information, visit the PACC bond construction webpage, follow PACC’s Facebook page, and view PACC’s Flickr album, which documents the expansion of PACC’s new animal care campus from beginning to date.

