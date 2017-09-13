Help PCSD identify, locate armed robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

Help PCSD identify, locate armed robbery suspect

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect. 

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde, according to a PCSD release. 

They arrived on scene and learned that the suspect entered the store and told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money.  According to PCSD he was given an undisclosed amount of money from the register before he left the store, getting into the passenger side of a newer model four-door silver sedan, driven by a black female. 

The suspect is described as black in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous, but want to submit a tip can do so via text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Tucson to pay state $100,000 after gun destruction case loss

    Tucson to pay state $100,000 after gun destruction case loss

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:17:03 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The city of Tucson has agreed to pay the Arizona attorney general's office $100,000 to cover the state's costs of prosecuting a case where it alleged the city was likely violating state law by destroying...

    The city of Tucson has agreed to pay the Arizona attorney general's office $100,000 to cover the state's costs of prosecuting a case where it alleged the city was likely violating state law by destroying seized...

  • Help PCSD identify, locate armed robbery suspect

    Help PCSD identify, locate armed robbery suspect

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:10:05 GMT
    Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Armed robbery suspect (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes. 

    The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes. 

  • BREAKING

    Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

    Appeal denied for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Tucson girl in 1984

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:48:37 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 3:55 PM EDT2017-09-13 19:55:04 GMT
    Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)Frank Jarvis Atwood (Source: Arizona Department of Corrections)

    Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.

    Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.

    •   
Powered by Frankly