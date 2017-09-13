Help PCSD identify, locate armed robbery suspect

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Circle K at 3795 South Palo Verde, according to a PCSD release.

They arrived on scene and learned that the suspect entered the store and told the clerk he had a gun and to give him all the money. According to PCSD he was given an undisclosed amount of money from the register before he left the store, getting into the passenger side of a newer model four-door silver sedan, driven by a black female.

The suspect is described as black in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous, but want to submit a tip can do so via text, phone, or by going to www.88CRIME.org.

