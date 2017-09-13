Tucson to pay state $100,000 after gun destruction case loss

The city of Tucson has agreed to pay the Arizona attorney general's office $100,000 to cover the state's costs of prosecuting a case where it alleged the city was likely violating state law by destroying...
The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes.
Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was sentenced to death on a first-degree murder charge and life in prison on a kidnapping charge, has been filing appeals and requesting new sentencing since his conviction in 1987.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a house in the 15000 block of North Rugged Lark Drive, near the town of Catalina, on the report of a burglary on Aug. 10 and learned after watching video that another burglary had been attempted at the same house only eight days before.
For the second straight week, an inmate has died at the state prison facility in Tucson and authorities are investigating both as homicides.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.
The suspect was arrested eight minutes into his interview because he allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
