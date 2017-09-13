KOLD INVESTIGATION: Say 'aaah!' south of the border

For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs.
Both parties are ready to roll out health care bills that make statements but have little chance of quickly becoming law.
A study found that introducing peanut products to kids between four and 10 months in age significantly reduced the chance they would develop a peanut allergy.
American Airlines and the Arizona Chapter of the Dream Factory teamed up to make a dream come true for a special little boy. Zachary is a 3-year-old Tucson boy with a rare disorder that affects his heart and other body systems.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
