City of Douglas delivers money, supplies for Hurricane Harvey Relief

On Aug. 30 the City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department. The city even allowed its employees to donate via a payroll deduction program.

In the last few days those donations were taken to Tucson, where they will be sent on to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

On Sept. 7, the Douglas Fire Department took a pallet of supplies to World Care in Tucson. These supplies were added to other donations from southern Arizona and delivery of these items has already started.

On Sept. 12, the Douglas Fire Department took a check for $1329.92 to the American Red Cross’ Southern Arizona Chapter in Tucson.

"This was really a city wide effort," explains Douglas Fire Chief Mario Novoa, in a recent news release. "So many citizens brought in supplies and money. We (the Fire Department) and the Police Department were happy to facilitate that effort. On top of that you have the employees of Douglas donating, our Water Department had to process the money and of course the Finance Department made sure every cent was accounted for. Chief Fullen (Chief of Police) and I are so happy with the way this all worked. We are glad we could help the citizens of Douglas help others."

The city of Douglas wants to thank its citizens for all their generosity.



Anyone who wishes to make further donations for relief of Harvey or Irma should contact World Care (www.worldcare.org, 520-514-1588) or the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org, 520-318-6740) directly.

