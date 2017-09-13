Ft. Huachuca soldiers to conduct live fire training on newest range

Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.
Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle. The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.
The City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department.
The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes.
Tucson Unified School District Board Member Mark Stegeman says a lot of substitute teachers don’t necessarily know what they are entitled to in their contract if they teach for long periods of time.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.
The suspect was arrested eight minutes into his interview because he allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.
