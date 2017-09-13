Ft. Huachuca soldiers to conduct live fire training on newest range

Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.

According to a news release from Ft. Huachuca's Public Affairs Office, the 40th Expeditionary Signal Battalion will be the first unit to conduct live fire training for both day and night exercises from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Sept. 14 - 16 and Sept. 18 - 20.

The new range creates an environment where units can simulate an attack and defend their perimeter.

Soldiers will conduct live fire training 10 AM-1 AM Sept. 14-16 and 18-20. Residents will hear and see noise and light displays. pic.twitter.com/2fTXdDFgly — Fort Huachuca AZ (@Fort_Huachuca) September 14, 2017

During the night fire events (7 p.m.—1 a.m.), soldiers will use pyrotechnics to include tracer rounds, star clusters, parachute illumination rounds and smoke grenades. Additionally, soldiers will fire a variety of weapons. This type of training prepares the soldiers for potential real-world operations.

