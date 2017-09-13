Tucson Premium Outlets hosting job fair - Tucson News Now

Tucson Premium Outlets hosting job fair

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Looking for a job for the holidays?  Look no further Tucson Premium Outlets is hiring. 

Area residents are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and come 'dressed to impress' in professional attire to the Friday, Sept. 22 event. 

More than 35 retailers will be available to interview candidates and distribute applications in Market Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the event. They are looking to hire for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs at the outlet. 

Tucson Premium Outlets is at 6401 Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson 85742.

For more information go online to http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/tucson or visit Guest Services. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sun Corridor sends saguaro to Seattle in bid to prick Amazon's interest

    Sun Corridor sends saguaro to Seattle in bid to prick Amazon's interest

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:49:51 GMT
    Sun Corridor sends saguaro to Amazon in Seattle (Source: Tucson News Now)Sun Corridor sends saguaro to Amazon in Seattle (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle. The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.

    Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle. The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.

  • Ft. Huachuca soldiers to conduct live fire training on newest range

    Ft. Huachuca soldiers to conduct live fire training on newest range

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:11:54 GMT
    Ft. Huachuca soldiers (Source: U.S. Army/Ft. Huachuca Public Affairs Office)Ft. Huachuca soldiers (Source: U.S. Army/Ft. Huachuca Public Affairs Office)

    Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range. 

    Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range. 

  • City of Douglas delivers money, supplies for Hurricane Harvey Relief

    City of Douglas delivers money, supplies for Hurricane Harvey Relief

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:02:36 GMT
    Pallet of donations for Hurricane Harvey relief (Source: City of Douglas)Pallet of donations for Hurricane Harvey relief (Source: City of Douglas)

    The City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.  For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department.  

    The City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.  For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly