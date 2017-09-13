Tucson Premium Outlets hosting job fair

Looking for a job for the holidays? Look no further Tucson Premium Outlets is hiring.

Area residents are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and come 'dressed to impress' in professional attire to the Friday, Sept. 22 event.

More than 35 retailers will be available to interview candidates and distribute applications in Market Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the event. They are looking to hire for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs at the outlet.

Tucson Premium Outlets is at 6401 Marana Center Boulevard, Tucson 85742.

For more information go online to http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/tucson or visit Guest Services.

