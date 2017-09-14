Some recreation sites, Swift Trail on Mt. Graham reopen

Hurricane Irma has caused massive power outages all over the Caribbean islands, but now Tucson Electric Power is stepping up to provide resources for those affected by the storm.
Hurricane Irma has caused massive power outages all over the Caribbean islands, but now Tucson Electric Power is stepping up to provide resources for those affected by the storm.
"Patience, please. It'll look nice and be nice when it's done. But we've got a year and a quarter to work through to get there," said Paul Bennett, project manager with the Pima County Transportation Department (PCDOT).
"Patience, please. It'll look nice and be nice when it's done. But we've got a year and a quarter to work through to get there," said Paul Bennett, project manager with the Pima County Transportation Department (PCDOT).
Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle. The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.
Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development group in southern Arizona, loaded a 21-foot saguaro cactus onto a flatbed truck, and plans to deliver it to Jeff Bezos at Amazon in Seattle. The gesture is meant to entice Amazon to make Tucson the home of its second headquarters.
Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.
Residents both on and off Fort Huachuca may hear a few more booms and see some more lights in the coming days, as soldiers conduct live fire exercises on the base's newest fire range.
The City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department.
The City of Douglas opened its doors for citizens to bring supplies and monetary donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. For one week members of the community brought supplies and money to the Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.