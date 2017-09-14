Tucson Electric Power sends equipment to help with Hurricane Irm - Tucson News Now

Tucson Electric Power sends equipment to help with Hurricane Irma

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Hurricane Irma has caused massive power outages all over the Caribbean islands, but now Tucson Electric Power is stepping up to provide resources for those affected by the storm.

More than a dozen TEP trucks and equipment are en route to Florida. Once they get there, the trucks will be loaded on to ships and brought over to the Caribbean Islands.

Hurricane Irma pummeled the Caribbean Islands of Turks and Caicos, flooding streets, snapping utility poles, and causing a widespread black-out. TEP is now lending a helping hand to their sister company that provides electricity to the Islands.

On Wednesday morning Sept. 13, TEP’s bucket trucks were loaded onto trailers for the 2,000 plus mile journey. TEP said their priority is to help restore power to the hospitals and police facilities there.

TEP’s costs to help will be covered by the mutual assistance agreement, and not its customers. Tucson Electric said they’re looking forward to making a positive difference. 

“We just hope that our efforts will help make a difficult situation a little bit better for our colleagues. They’ve seen massive destruction there – their customers are out of service and they’re waiting for life to get back to normal or as close as it can be,” Tucson Electric Power spokesman, Joseph Barrios said.

Later this month several TEP employees will also head to the affected areas to help with the restoration efforts.

