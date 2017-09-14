Little boy with rare disorder gets special trip

Zacahry (on mom's lap) has a rare disorder, but he is going on a special trip with his family (Source: Tucson News Now)

American Airlines and the Arizona Chapter of the Dream Factory teamed up to make a dream come true for a special little boy.

Zachary is a 3-year-old Tucson boy with a rare disorder that affects his heart and other body systems.

But for a week, Zachary and his family will get a break from hospitals and doctor’s appointments.

The family will board a mAAgic flight to Orlando, Florida for an all-expenses-paid trip.

Before they take off, Zachary will enjoy a Star Wars-themed party at the Tucson Internal Airport.

.@AmericanAir ticket counter at @TucsonAirport is ready for a special traveler. 3 yo has a rare disorder and is taking a dream vaca #Tucson pic.twitter.com/0g3ETToWfE — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) September 14, 2017

It is all thanks to American Airlines and Something mAAgic Foundation teaming up with the Arizona Chapter of The Dream Factory.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.