Cassini spacecraft with UA ties nearing its death

The University of Arizona’s role in a space mission will soon come to an end as the Cassini spacecraft hurls into Saturn’s atmosphere.

Cassini has been in space for nearly 20 years gathering data about the second-largest planet of our solar system and sending it back to earth for scientists.

UA researchers had a hand in this scientific mission that has allowed scientists to learn more about the planet and its composition.

A device on the spacecraft, officially called the Visible and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer, allows scientists to get a better look at the planet.

Edward Audi, a science operations engineer, has worked on the mission from the U of A campus for four years. He said the scientific camera has played an important role.

@UofA got a hand in this nearly 20-year mission. Scientific cam attached to spacecraft (run by UA) took this incredible photo ?? pic.twitter.com/1aPXnJSeoH — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) September 14, 2017

“That allows a scientist to collect data, not just in the visual light so infrared as well. And that gives them information about the composition of what they’re looking at. It also allows them to do some neat things like look through the atmosphere of Titan, one of Saturn’s moons,” he said.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 15, NASA will let Cassini run out of fuel and it will plunge into Saturn’s atmosphere – essentially killing itself.

Final approach: the spacecraft is on course to dive into Saturn's atmosphere Sept. 15. What to expect: https://t.co/49QMOH64o9 #GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/o6gcDVofiN — CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) September 13, 2017

The decision to end the mission was planned well in advance. Scientists didn’t want it to eventually lose control and possibly contaminate one of Saturn’s moons.

Audi said the information collected from this mission is critical to learn more about the planet and its moons. He said it proved to be successful and that information will continue to be valuable in the future.

Audi said there will be mixed emotions when the spacecraft dies. He and others will gather at the NASA center in California to watch it tumble and disappear.

“People have been working on this mission for 20 to 30 years so when this ends it’s a big piece of some people’s careers so I imagine there will be various emotions because it’s a moment to be proud of what was accomplished but it’s also the end of an era for a lot of people,” he said.

If you’d like to learn more about this mission, the University of Arizona is hosting "Saturn Weekend: The Grand Finale of the Cassini Mission" on Sept. 15 to 17 at the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium.

