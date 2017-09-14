SpaceX bloopers video: 'How NOT to land an orbital rocket'

President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms
Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harder
West Coast crabbers use cellphone GPS to retrieve lost fishing gear that's snaring record numbers of whales
Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
