Jaguar caught on trail cam in Chiricahua Mountains - Tucson News Now

Jaguar caught on trail cam in Chiricahua Mountains

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Center for Biological Diversity) (Source: Center for Biological Diversity)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains, according to a news release.

Students at the Paolo Freire Freedom School in Tucson named the jaguar "Sombra."

Researchers said that these images taken seven months apart are good evidence that the animal has made southern Arizona its home.

The center said jaguars have been photographed in the United States for the past 20 years.

Three jaguars have been spotted in Arizona since 2015: El Jefe, Yo'oko, and now Sombra.

Researchers are hopeful that these sightings signal a recovery in the American southwest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: Girl found dead in Texas may be from Arizona

    Officials: Girl found dead in Texas may be from Arizona

    Thursday, September 14 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-09-14 17:06:02 GMT
    A facial reconstruction of the girl found dead in Texas in 2016. Authorities said she may be from southeastern Arizona. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)A facial reconstruction of the girl found dead in Texas in 2016. Authorities said she may be from southeastern Arizona. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

    A young girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 14.

    A young girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 14.

  • KOLD INVESTIGATION: Say 'aaah!' south of the border

    KOLD INVESTIGATION: Say 'aaah!' south of the border

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:20:11 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs. 

    For every reason to go to the dentist, people find just as many reasons not to seek out the care their mouth needs. 

  • Jaguar caught on trail cam in Chiricahua Mountains

    Jaguar caught on trail cam in Chiricahua Mountains

    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-09-14 16:16:48 GMT
    (Source: Center for Biological Diversity)(Source: Center for Biological Diversity)

    The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.

    The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.

    •   
Powered by Frankly