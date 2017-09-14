Jaguar caught on trail cam in Chiricahua Mountains

The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains, according to a news release.

Students at the Paolo Freire Freedom School in Tucson named the jaguar "Sombra."

Researchers said that these images taken seven months apart are good evidence that the animal has made southern Arizona its home.

The center said jaguars have been photographed in the United States for the past 20 years.

Three jaguars have been spotted in Arizona since 2015: El Jefe, Yo'oko, and now Sombra.

Researchers are hopeful that these sightings signal a recovery in the American southwest.

