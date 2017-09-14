Officials: Girl found dead in Texas may be from Arizona

The young girl's remains were found in this black suitcase. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The young girl was found wearing this dress. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A facial reconstruction of the girl found dead in Texas in 2016. Authorities said she may be from southeastern Arizona. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

A young girl found dead in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said.

The girl's remains were discovered stuffed inside a black suitcase on the side of the road in Madisonville, Texas, on Sept. 17, 2016.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released the first facial reconstruction for the girl.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said the child was 2-6 years old, white of Hispanic with dark hair. She was wearing a pink dress and a diaper.

"The girl was also found with a feeding tube," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in a news release. "She likely had a condition called micrognathia, which would have affected her ability to eat on her own. She also would have likely needed professional medical care throughout her life."

A pollen analysis suggests she was from the southwest U.S. or the adjacent region in Mexico. It’s even more likely she was from southeast Arizona.

