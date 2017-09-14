Officials: Girl found dead in Texas may be from Arizona

A former member of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse has been arrested for impersonating a deputy, detaining people against their will and aggravated assault.
A young girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the disappearance of his wife more than three decades ago.
The city of Tucson has agreed to pay the Arizona attorney general's office $100,000 to cover the state's costs of prosecuting a case where it alleged the city was likely violating state law by destroying...
The suspect is described as black, in his 20s, with short hair, 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with an NBA team on the front, khaki pants, and dark colored shoes.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
