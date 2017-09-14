Police give 'all clear' for suspicious package on U of A campus - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Police give 'all clear' for suspicious package on U of A campus

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(source: Google Maps) (source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The University of Arizona Police Department said the scene of a suspicious package is all clear.

Traffic has returned to normal.

UAPD and the Tucson Police Department were investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot east of First Street and Cherry Avenue.

 

