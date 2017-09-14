Police give 'all clear' for suspicious package on U of A campus

The University of Arizona Police Department said the scene of a suspicious package is all clear.

Traffic has returned to normal.

This is an all clear for 1st and Cherry. Police are clearing the area now. Resume normal traffic. All clear — UofAZPolice (@UofAZPolice) September 14, 2017

UAPD and the Tucson Police Department were investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot east of First Street and Cherry Avenue.

UAPD & TPD are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot east of 1st and Cherry. Avoid the area at this time. — UofAZPolice (@UofAZPolice) September 14, 2017

