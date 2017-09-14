Police give 'all clear' for suspicious package on U of A campus

Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, is working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma St. John, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Dana Davis joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak from Summit Hut to talk about National Preparedness Month.
The University of Arizona Police Department and the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot east of First Street and Cherry Avenue.
The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.
Tucson Unified School District Board Member Mark Stegeman said a lot of substitute teachers don’t know what they are entitled to in their contract if they teach for long periods of time.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house was launched Thursday afternoon.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.
