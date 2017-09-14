Hurricanes serve as reminder to be prepared - Tucson News Now

Hurricanes serve as reminder to be prepared

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Devastation is top of mind after hurricanes just wreaked havoc in Texas and Florida.

We might not deal with the same natural disasters here in southern Arizona, but it's still important to prepare for any emergency.

Dana Davis joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak from Summit Hut. We talked about National Preparedness Month.

For more information on the movement, visit https://www.ready.gov/september.

