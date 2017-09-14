Hurricanes serve as reminder to be prepared

Devastation is top of mind after hurricanes just wreaked havoc in Texas and Florida.
We might not deal with the same natural disasters here in southern Arizona, but it's still important to prepare for any emergency.
Dana Davis joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak from Summit Hut. We talked about National Preparedness Month.
For more information on the movement, visit https://www.ready.gov/september.
MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, is working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma St. John, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, is working to help the victims of Hurricane Irma St. John, which is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Dana Davis joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak from Summit Hut to talk about National Preparedness Month.
Dana Davis joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak from Summit Hut to talk about National Preparedness Month.
The University of Arizona Police Department and the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot east of First Street and Cherry Avenue.
The University of Arizona Police Department and the Tucson Police Department are investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot east of First Street and Cherry Avenue.
The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.
The Center for Biological Diversity released video of a wild jaguar caught on a trail cam in the Chiricahua Mountains. The jaguar appears to be the same one that was photographed in November 2016 in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.
Tucson Unified School District Board Member Mark Stegeman said a lot of substitute teachers don’t know what they are entitled to in their contract if they teach for long periods of time.
Tucson Unified School District Board Member Mark Stegeman said a lot of substitute teachers don’t know what they are entitled to in their contract if they teach for long periods of time.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.
What was her secret to winning all that money? It's probably one strategy that many people use.