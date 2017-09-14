Former UA athlete helping Irma victims in St. John

Eli Foy, a former University of Arizona track star, was born in St. John, which is part of the U.S Virgin Islands.

Foy said it's tough being in Tucson after Hurricane Irma devastated the island with 150 mph winds.

"It's honestly shocking," he said. "I was there less than a month ago and to see one of the most beautiful places in the world reduced to what it is now, it's shocking."

Foy has family on the island. He said they are OK, but the island is not.

The power is out, water is not running and many are forced to rebuild from scratch.

But with so much attention and focus on Irma's damage in Florida, Foy said he's worried St. John will be forgotten.

"It's a very real fear," he said. "Even if we're far away, we are still U.S. citizens and it takes the country to help citizens no matter where they are."

Thought he can't get home right now, he's setup a GoFundMe account to raise money.

All of that money will go to help the victims start over.

Foy said he'll be on the first flight out.

"I'll be there if that's what it takes," he said.

He said the donations are a start and a prolonged, organized effort will be needed.

"It's not a quick process, it's going to take years so there needs to be a continued effort," he said.

