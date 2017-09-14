DREAMer: Not fair to treat us like numbers like a deal, we’re human beings

Jaime Tadeo owns a photography company and because of his DACA status, he’s been able to take college classes. (Source: KOLD News 13)

While Washington plays "Deal or No Deal" on DACA - the futures of thousands of "DREAMers" remain in limbo.

Officials with the Mexican Consulate in Tucson tell Tucson News Now they’ve been getting as many as 1,500 calls a day.

That’s double from this time last year. Callers have questions on everything from immigration to DACA.

Nearly 30,000 DREAMers live in Arizona, 6,000 in Pima County. One of them says the uncertainty is the scary part.

Jaime Tadeo is 24 years old. He and his family came to the states illegally when he was nine.

He owns his own photography company and because of his DACA status, he’s been able to take college classes.

But this DREAMer says his dreams are now on hold. He’s trying to reapply for DACA before his status expires in December.

But even then – he doesn’t know what the future holds.

And getting mixed messages from Washington isn’t helping Tadeo's worries.

"For me to come here as a child and to grow up in the shadows, afraid of going out someplace and then given the opportunity to not be afraid; and then thinking that opportunity of having some sort of legal presence in the United States; and then for that to be taken away; and then for that to be used

as a bargaining chip? It’s not human.”

Tadeo says he's hired an immigration attorney and hope’s Congress will have his back so he can stay in Tucson with his family.

Two of his brothers are also DACA recipients.

”It’s just like if we were given our wings and they’re being cut off and we’re just left to figure it out by ourselves” Tadeo said.

And for the people who can’t afford that legal advice – the Mexican consulate in Tucson wants to help, too.

It's holding a DACA forum Saturday, Sept. 16, to help DREAMers like Tadeo who want a chance to continue pursuing their dreams here in the U.S. The forum is will be at the Mexican Consulate in Tucson from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

