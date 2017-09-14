THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: TUSD Superintendent

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Tucson’s largest school district officially has a new superintendent. And we hope he’ll be sticking around for a while.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo has been serving as the interim leader of the Tucson Unified School District since March. He is the district's eighth superintendent in the past two decades. That works out to about one superintendent every two years – and that’s not a good record for a district facing numerous challenges including a teacher shortage and ongoing issues related to the Ethnic Studies program and a desegregation suit.

We know the politics surrounding our children and their future can get emotional. But this district can’t continue to be a place where good leaders go only to leave or get turned out every couple of years.

Dr. Trujillo is committed to this district. Now the district’s governing board needs to commit to him – and for the long term.

