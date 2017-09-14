Gaslight Theatre holding auditions for Christmas show, 2018 seas - Tucson News Now

Gaslight Theatre holding auditions for Christmas show, 2018 season

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Gaslight Theatre)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Calling all aspiring actors. Here's a local audition you might want to check out. 

The Gaslight Theatre will be holding auditions for "Christmas in the Big Apple", as well as for their 2018 main stage season. 

Auditions will be on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Gaslight Theatre 7010 East Broadway Boulevard.  

They are seeking strong singers and actors ages 18 and older.  Previous stage and performing experience required. 

Those wishing to audition are asked to prepare one uptempo song, 32 bars only, with sheet music that needs to be in your appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided, no recorded music. 

Please also bring a head shot and resume. Auditioners will also be required to do a cold read.

The Gaslight Christmas show will have multiple casts and we are actively seeking actors for this production. All Gaslight actors are contracted and paid.

For questions or more information, please email heather.gaslight@gmail.com.

