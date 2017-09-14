Tucson police patrolling the parks

The Tucson Police Department is starting a new program aimed at keeping crime out of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods.

TPD’s South Division started the “Command Post in The Park” Thursday morning, Sept. 14. Once a week, around five officers will stay in an area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A mobile command post will also be on site to offer air conditioning and water to the homeless. Officers on patrol will also be trained in helping to connect those in need with programs and services to get them off the street.

The whole idea is to deter crime and keep it out of neighborhoods. Officers say arresting people for petty crimes just isn’t working anymore, “I don’t think that we are going to arrest ourselves out of this current situation,” LT. Brain Parker said.

After monitoring certain areas for a while Parker noticed crime and homelessness is up. The new program is a new way to combat that.

The first “Command Post in The Park” happened at Santa Rita Park.

The officers plan to move around to other south-side parks. They will step up enforcement at the following parks over the next few weeks:

Rodeo Park

Mission Manner Park

Santa Rita

Kennedy Park

36th Street Silver Lake Park

