Tucson police patrolling the parks - Tucson News Now

Tucson police patrolling the parks

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Tucson Police Department start new program. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson Police Department start new program. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is starting a new program aimed at keeping crime out of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods.

TPD’s South Division started the “Command Post in The Park” Thursday morning, Sept. 14. Once a week, around five officers will stay in an area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A mobile command post will also be on site to offer air conditioning and water to the homeless. Officers on patrol will also be trained in helping to connect those in need with programs and services to get them off the street.

The whole idea is to deter crime and keep it out of neighborhoods. Officers say arresting people for petty crimes just isn’t working anymore, “I don’t think that we are going to arrest ourselves out of this current situation,” LT. Brain Parker said.

After monitoring certain areas for a while Parker noticed crime and homelessness is up. The new program is a new way to combat that.

The first “Command Post in The Park” happened at Santa Rita Park.

The officers plan to move around to other south-side parks. They will step up enforcement at the following parks over the next few weeks:

  • Rodeo Park
  • Mission Manner Park
  • Santa Rita
  • Kennedy Park
  • 36th Street Silver Lake Park

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson police patrolling the parks

    Tucson police patrolling the parks

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:45:05 GMT
    Tucson Police Department start new program. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson Police Department start new program. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Tucson Police Department is starting a new program aimed at keeping crime out of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. Once a week, around five officers will stay in an area from 9 am to 5 pm.

    The Tucson Police Department is starting a new program aimed at keeping crime out of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. Once a week, around five officers will stay in an area from 9 am to 5 pm.

  • Traffic backed up after crash near 22nd, Alvernon Way

    Traffic backed up after crash near 22nd, Alvernon Way

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:31:05 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and to use an alternate route if possible. The area could be closed for the next hour or so. 

    Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and to use an alternate route if possible. The area could be closed for the next hour or so. 

  • OVERTIME: Week 4 schedule

    OVERTIME: Week 4 schedule

    Thursday, September 14 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:19:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 4 of the high school football season features 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 4 of the high school football season features 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    •   
Powered by Frankly