Humane Society of Southern Arizona to host "Tails and Ales"

"Kick back and relax while your dog gets a bath and enjoy a cold beer, all while you’re helping the homeless pets in our community!,” said Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager in a recent news release.
“This new facility is going to be a game changer for PACC,” said Kristen Auerbach, PACC Director, in a recent news release. “The community support and anticipation around the construction has been incredible. The new PACC was designed with the care of the pets in mind and we can’t wait to open the doors to Phase I in December.”.
Trey is an adorable, 3-year-old pit bull mix who is house trained, loves to play with toys and prefers a home without stairs.
Beau is a 2-year-old poodle mix, and Bear is a 4-year-old Mastiff mix.
“While this disease is typically no more serious than a common cold, it’s important that we limit exposure to keep our dogs healthy and make them available for potential adoptions as soon as possible,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in a news release.
