Humane Society of Southern Arizona to host "Tails and Ales"

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ

Join the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) and the Tucson Roller Derby Girls for their biannual dog wash on Sunday, Sept. 17.
 
“Tails and Ales is a great event for all dog lovers. Kick back and relax while your dog gets a bath and enjoy a cold beer, all while you’re helping the homeless pets in our community!,” said Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager in a recent news release.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrio Brewing Company at 800 East 16th Street, Tucson, 85719. 
 
General dog wash tickets will be available for $15 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event. General dog washes will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.
 
VIP dog wash tickets are available for advance purchase for $40 each. VIP dog washes include a custom water bottle, rawhide bone, pint glass, and line cutting privileges! The first 30 VIPs to pre-purchase their tickets will receive a custom VIP tote bag! VIP dog wash tickets are limited so buy today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tails-and-ales-2-2017-tickets-37664463424
 
Dr. Halstead, will have a Vet Tent where dogs can get their nails trimmed, ears cleaned, and anal glands expressed for only $10!
 
Want to support the event but can’t bring your dog? Purchase a custom pint glass from HSSA at the event and take $1 off each beer purchased at Barrio Brewing Co. Custom pint glasses will be $8 for one glass, $15 for two glasses, or $25 for four glasses so make sure to bring your friends!
 
For more information contact Steff Hunter, HSSA Events Manager at shunter@hssaz.org or call 520-321-3704 x188.

