"A" Mountain road closed for next 4 weekends for repair work

For the next four weekends, Sentinel Peak Road to "A" Mountain will be closed to pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles for road repair, according to a City of Tucson Department of Transportation release.

TDOT crews from the Street and Traffic Maintenance Division will be building retaining walls, repairing roadway shoulders, as well as cleaning and improving drainage culverts on the mountain.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be prohibited on the road from 6 p.m. Friday to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, beginning Friday, Sept. 15 and lasting for the next four weekends.

The closure is in place for the safety of public and to allow crews to expedite the repairs in order to reopen the road that was damaged by severe rain in early August, which caused extensive erosion to the road's shoulders. Due to this erosion the road has been closed to vehicles, but open to pedestrians and bicycles.

