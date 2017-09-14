OVERTIME: Week 4 schedule

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Week 4 of the high school football season features 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Markieff and Marcus Morris, the 6-foot-9 twins who were Phoenix Suns teammates for a time, have a trial date on felony aggravated assault charges after they allegedly beat a man at a Valley recreation center two years ago.
The Tribe beat the Tigers Tuesday, tying the 2002 Oakland Athletics for the longest winning streak in American League history and the third longest in the modern era.
Bol Bol, a five-start recruit and son of NBA legend Manute Bol, will make an official visit to the University of Arizona in October.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
A problematic prophylactic from a campus safe sex initiative got nearly 40,000 upvotes on Reddit. Following a picture of a donut, the wrapper reads, "Go further without consent."
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
Lamont Deshon Barrett, 31, is charged with seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.
