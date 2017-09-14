OVERTIME: Week 4 schedule - Tucson News Now

OVERTIME: Week 4 schedule

By Tucson News Now Staff
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Week 4 of the high school football season features 17 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 15

Benson at Hatch NM

Amphi at CDO

Santa Rita at Catalina

Palo Verde at Cholla

Sahuaro at Desert View

Catalina Foothills at Empire

Cienega at Flowing Wells

Tombstone at Miami

Tucson at Mountain View

Douglas at Nogales

Sahuarita at Pusch Ridge

Rio Rico at Rincon

Sunnyside at Salpointe

Sabino at Tanque Verde

Bisbee at Veritas Prep

Pueblo at Walden Grove

Arizona Lutheran at Willcox

