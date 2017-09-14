"Fall" into Arizona State Parks this Season! - Tucson News Now

"Fall" into Arizona State Parks this Season!

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Cabin for rent (Source: Arizona State Parks) Cabin for rent (Source: Arizona State Parks)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fall is right around the corner, and there's no better way to enjoy the season than with Arizona State Parks and Trails. 
 
With a break in the summer weather, it's time to get out and explore Lost Dutchman State Park. Located in Apache Junction, this park offers amazing views, great camping spots, and hiking trails for all experience levels.
 
Heading north in fall is a must-do for those looking for autumn colors. Stop and visit Red Rock State Park, which boasts beautiful colors all year long! The season brings some great events to the park, too, including a Star Party, monarch study and full moon hike. 

Dead Horse Ranch State Park is the perfect place to experience fall. Located along the Verde River, Dead Horse Ranch has adventure for kids and adults. With changing leaves, fishing, paddling, camping cabins and fun events, this is family-getaway weekend in the works.
 
At an elevation over 6,000 feet, Lyman Lake State Park is a great escape for the whole family. You can enjoy fishing, boating, camping, wildlife viewing or just relaxing at the lake. Plus, what better way to enjoy chilly evenings than roasting marshmallows outside your cozy cabin? 
 
Visit azstateparks.com to find a park and make camping or cabin reservations today.

