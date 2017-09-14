Sierra Vista woman facing multiple charges

A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a second woman reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department that she had been held against her will at a residence for nearly 12 hours.

Zoe Howell, has been booked into the Cochise County Jail and faces the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a SVPD news release, detectives began their investigation at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and had the residence in the 2200 block of Las Brisas Way under surveillance. They issued a search warrant at 11:30 a.m. and found several individuals inside that were believed to be involved in the incident. All have been interviewed by detectives.

The victim told police she had jumped from the window and found a person nearby, requesting that she be brought to the police station. According to the release, the victim was held at the residence under the threat of serious physical injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

