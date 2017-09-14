Sierra Vista woman facing multiple charges

A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a second woman reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department that she had been held against her will at a residence for nearly 12 hours.
A Sierra Vista woman is facing several charges after a second woman reported to the Sierra Vista Police Department that she had been held against her will at a residence for nearly 12 hours.
DPS has released the names of the two suspects from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near Quartzsite.
DPS has released the names of the two suspects from Wednesday's officer-involved shooting near Quartzsite.
A former member of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse has been arrested for impersonating a deputy, detaining people against their will and aggravated assault.
A former member of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Posse has been arrested for impersonating a deputy, detaining people against their will and aggravated assault.
A young girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 14.
A young girl whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Texas last year may be from Arizona, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the disappearance of his wife more than three decades ago.
Authorities say an Arizona man has been arrested in Washington state in connection with the disappearance of his wife more than three decades ago.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.
In response, to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.
The commission voted 11-1 in favor of a state takeover of the district. The matter will now be presented to the Board of Education Thursday.
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.
So, by now, you've probably seen the post from the Gainesville Police Department about three of their very finest that the ladies seem to love.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.
The whole town loves him. And the whole town was nearly frantic late last week when Buddy was attacked by two pit bulls and ran into the woods.