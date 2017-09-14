Student of the month recognition at J.O. Combs USD

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness. This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting.

For the month of May, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Citizenship:

Haylee Dawson, Combs High School, Grade 10 (not pictured)

Ethan James, Combs Middle School, Grade 8

Dylan Klimek, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 4

Emilie Gutierrez-Godinez, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3

Chelsea Avila Armendariz, Harmon Elementary, Grade 5

Autumn Allred, Ranch Elementary, Grade 6

Daycee Shurtleff, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6

Cash Anderson, Ranch Elementary, Preschool (April Recognition)

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.